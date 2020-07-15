Positive COVID test? When you can return to work or even grocery shopping

With other viruses, once you no longer have a fever you can go to work. But with COVID, the timeline is different.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You or a family member could be one of the 91,266 people who tested positive for COVID in our state since this all began, according to the latest numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard.



You may feel awful and sick or you may have no symptoms at all. How do you know when it's okay to go back to work or even grocery shopping?



The city of Winston-Salem posted three quick guidelines for returning to work after a positive test:

How long do you need to distance yourself from people in your house or going to the grocery store?

“If someone has coronavirus and tests positive, we're asking people to stay away from everybody from home and work for 14 days. That should include three days of really improving symptoms and no fever,” Dr. Brue Swords of Cone Health explained.