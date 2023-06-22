STOP! Don't give your dog this popular summertime food

The food item is not digestible and could cause a blockage.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When it's backyard BBQ time, everyone gets excited, including the furry member of your family.

COMMON BBQ ITEMS YOU CAN GIVE YOUR DOG

Dogs can eat seedless watermelon, but don't let them try to eat the rind. You can give dogs a piece of grilled chicken, just don't add extra sauces or seasonings. If there's a veggie tray, the dog can eat raw carrots. In fact, it's better than a dog treat.

But there's something on summer BBQ spreads that you should never give your dog. It's natural. It's a veggie, but it's dangerous.

WHAT ITEM YOU SHOULD NEVER GIVE YOUR DOG & WHY

“We get so many corn-on-the-cobb issues. Dogs just eat the whole cob and it's not digestible and it can get stuck in their stomach or small intestine. Sometimes we can make them vomit it up, other times it's a surgical emergency. The dogs just don't nibble on the corn, they eat the entire cob and it's not digestible,” said Kelley Gebhardt, Happy Tails Veterinary & Emergency Clinic.

Backyard BBQs are laid back, not fancy. Stuff happens drinks spill. Dr. Gebhardt says pets have been brought into the emergency clinic because they lapped up a bunch of beer.

Alcoholic drinks are a toxin to dogs.



While Fido is just waiting for one of these kids to drop his hot dog, you want to be careful what you let your dog eat.

