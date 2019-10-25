According to a new report, 2018 was the deadliest year for pedestrians in nearly two decades in the United States. Over 6,000 pedestrians were killed last year. That's an increase of 3.4% from 2017.

So, what's behind the spike? Let's connect the dots. Experts say there are a couple things to blame.

First - distracted drivers. About 10% of all fatal crashes involved a distracted driver. And on any given day - studies estimate people are on their phone for 3.5 minutes, per hour trip.

Secondly - experts say Americans are continuing to buy bigger SUV’s and trucks. Larger vehicles also have larger blind spots.

The bottom line? Slow down and stay off your phone!

