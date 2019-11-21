Have you ever cleaned out your pantry and realized you've had expired food in there from months maybe even years ago? Yes, that's gross but you certainly wouldn't eat it after noticing that. So why are expired foods popping up on dollar store shelves here in North Carolina?

First, you need to know Dollar Tree and Family Dollar just paid a million-dollar settlement for expired over the counter drugs. Now readers digest is warning customers that the stores could also be selling expired food.

Just at the Dollar Tree near the WFMY News 2 station, we found a jar of pickles with a best buy date of October 9th, 2019, over a whole month ago!

But the store won't face any consequences for selling the item. Here in North Carolina, it is legal to sell expired food items.

The only two items stores can't sell is baby formula and over-the-counter drugs.

So, when it comes to dairy, meat, eggs, or any other type of food, it's buyer beware.