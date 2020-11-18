Fire dangers: Turkey fryers, holiday cooking, lights inside and out.

How many strings of lights are too much? End the family arguments and hear the real guidelines.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — No one wants a house fire for Thanksgiving or Christmas, but it happens every year.

Today from 5:30 PM - 5:45 PM ask your fire danger related questions to Dee Shelton, Fire & Life Safety Educator for Greensboro Fire. Text your questions to 336-379-5779.

Already for 2020/2021year (which starts and ends on July 1), Greensboro Fire has had 97 structure fires, and 30 of those started in the kitchen due to cooking.

Turkey fryers are notorious for starting fires when users put a frozen turkey into the fryer or overfills the fryer. Never put a fryer in your garage (even if it is open) or a carport.

Smoke Alarms are a standard and yet Greensboro Fire estimates approximately 61.2% of homes “have” smoke alarms but that doesn't mean they actually work. Did you know there is a 10-year warranty on alarms? Yes, they do need to be replaced.