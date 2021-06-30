Fireworks & Pets: How to calm your furry family members

The Fourth of July weekend with all the fireworks causes problems for pets and has the highest run-away calls.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is also one of the highest weekends for missing pets. The big bangs rattle them and many runaway trying to get away from the noises.

“I think before July 4th comes you should talk to your regular vet about options, Thundershirts are available online like on Amazon and can be a comfort to your pet, but talking to your vet about medications that decrease anxiety during that time is a good idea too, “ said Dr. Kelley Gebhardt of Happy Tails Emergency Vet.

Here are a few other ways to help your pet:

Make a safe space for them to hide: it might be their crate, a closet, under a bed, or somewhere in the basement



Try exercising them during the day: this can help to tire them out and give them toys or treats to keep them busy



Keep your dogs inside: those loud noises cause dogs to dig to get out from fences, bring them in and close all doors and windows.



Find them a comfy spot: play music or turn on the tv to help drown out the sound of the fireworks

Consider getting a microchip for your dog, or make sure your dog has its pet ID tag. Since many dogs run away out of fear, taking precautions could make sure your dog gets back to your home. Pet shelters are always finding runaway dogs on this holiday, so make sure your dog has proper identification.

Dogs often bite and chew on things out of fear, so remove any important or dangerous items from your home that your dog could potentially bite.