Sick with food poisoning after eating out? What you need to do and other ways the Environmental Health Department works for you

Paula Cox with Guilford County Environmental Health answers viewer questions about safety when at a restaurant

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After more than a year, bars, breweries and restaurants can now seat more customers than before after the state eased restrictions.

You may be feeling some anxiety.

Wondering if a company has to close if an employee gets COVID-19 or maybe you work for one of these places and you want to know if your boss has to tell you if a coworker has COVID-19?

Guilford County Environmental Health Manager Paula Cox joined 2 Wants to Know to answer viewer questions about workplace protocols, restaurant inspections, and other safety questions.

The Environmental Health agency offers a broad range of services and programs to promote the health of all citizens.

The agency assesses environmental and community health concerns.

Staff inspects restaurants, food trucks, motels, nursing homes, jails, hospitals, schools and public swimming pools.

Food establishments are inspected under N.C. Rules Governing Food Protection and Sanitation of Food Establishments guidelines. National exams and certificates are valid for five years.

An employee tested positive for COVID-19, do they have to shut down?

No. The health department handles each situation on a case-by-case basis.

If you have questions for the agency, you can contact them from 8 am - 5 pm Monday through Friday.

Their office is located at 1203 Maple Street, Greensboro, NC. 27405. You can call them at 336-641-3771.