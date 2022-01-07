FREE ACA health care plan registration call-in event, January 10

NC Navigator Consortium is hosting a free call-in or virtual appointment clinic Monday, Jan 10, 2022.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — “I'm a pretty educated and together person but I couldn't quite figure it out,” said Jennifer Snowhite. She had already picked an ACA Marketplace health care plan last year when she saw a post from her church about a free ACA registration help clinic.

“The navigator was so knowledgeable about out-of-pocket costs and maximums and every aspect of it, everything I was wishy-washy about, she knew,” said Snowhite.

Snowhite said the navigator at that free clinic walked her through options she didn’t even know existed. When Snowhite got a cancer diagnosis later that year, she called the navigator back and learned how her coverage could be best used for treatment.



“She was able to get me a different plan that would payout immediately, so she saved me a thousand bucks just like that. I really feel because of the NC Navigators we have had the best possible healthcare,” said Snowhite.

You can get that same help. The North Carolina Navigator Consortium is led by Legal Aid of North Carolina.

“We want to help people find out what they're eligible for, maximize those benefits so they're getting the most subsidies and they can have better peace of mind knowing they're getting quality health care,” said Mark Van Arnam of Legal Aid of NC and an NC Navigator.

The ACA Marketplace health care enrollment deadline is January 15th.



You can get your questions answered by talking one on one to a healthcare guide. This is free help and guidance.



AFFORDABLE CARE ACT REGISTRATION CLINIC

MONDAY, JANUARY 10 4PM- 7PM

CALL: 1-855-733-3711