Greensboro man creates 'Coalition of Good': Donate to help Ukraine refugees

Give online or go to a Triad-area Dollar Tree store to buy items, donations also accepted at several schools & organizations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — “If you can imagine leaving your home with 3 million of your closest friends and not having anything but the clothes on your back, everyone needs something,” said Scott Silknitter, creator of CoalitionofGood.org

Like many of you, Scott saw the videos and the pictures from Ukraine and Poland and thought something needs to be done to help these people, these families, and these children.

Scott, from Greensboro, started talking to people he knew and his dream to send items to make life better for Ukraine refugees became a reality.

The Coalition of Good is a partnership that is collecting items here and shipping them to Poland and Ukraine.



Dollar Tree Stores is the main business partner, with several schools (Oak Ridge Elementary & B’Nai Shalom Day School) as well as Jewish Family Services as donation drop-off points.

“I had to figure out distribution, so I reached out to Arch Diocese of Krakow and the Jewish Community Center of Krakow & they both sent me lists of identical things they needed. These were essential items for personal hygiene, OTC meds, socks, slippers because there are all these other organizations that are doing the other items,” said Scott.

At Dollar Tree Stores in the Triad area, you'll see this list of items needed and donation bins. They just started the collection this weekend. Once the bins get full, they're boxed up.

The first load of donations was brought to a warehouse in High Point. You’ll see a picture of it. Cliff Burts, the owner of C2 donated the warehouse space and Brian Brandow from Dollar Tree delivered the goods.

The Coalition of Good plans to have its first shipment arrives in Poland at the end of this week, and they're planning continuous shipments after.



“The Kellin Foundation, which works with trauma victims, have joined and they are developing educational tools to help, that will be translated to help folks in Ukraine and Poland. They're also offsetting the cost of freight,” said Silknitter.



Folks can donate money to the Coalition of Good to help with the freight costs as well.

The Coalition of Good will collect:

PERSONAL HYGIENE

Toothbrush and Toothpaste

Floss

Deodorant

Baby Wipes

Soap (Travel Size if Possible)

Shampoo (Travel Size if possible)

Tweezers

Moisturizing lotion for skin

Diapers

FIRST AID AND OTC

Pain Relief – Tylenol, Ibuprofen, Aspirin

Antihistamines

Cough Drops

Pepto Bismol

First Aid Cream

Bandages

CLOTHING