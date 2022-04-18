Tax Day: 30 days and counting. Why you need to file electronically & skip the paper!

There is still a backlog of nearly 20 million tax returns from previous years. You can file electronically for free.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is it. Today marks one month before your takes are due.

Tax Day is April 18, 2022. If you haven't filed your taxes yet-- the best piece of advice I can give you is....

“File electronically. The paper should really be a no go this year,” said Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst for Bankrate.com

Chances are, you can file your taxes for free. The IRS has partnerships with software companies if you make under $73,000 a year. You can use the free IRS fill-able forms online.

Guided Tax Preparation

(for AGI $73,000 or less)

Free federal return if you qualify

Answer simple questions

Guided preparation does all the math

Tax filing done on an IRS partner site

Some state tax preparation and filing are free

The IRS says filing electronically could cut the waiting time for your refund to weeks rather than months. If you're still thinking of going the paper route, think about this.

The IRS is struggling through a backlog of more than 20 million tax returns and other official mail. The agency says it's planning to hire 10,000 new employees.

Job fairs are scheduled at processing centers in Utah, Texas, and Missouri in the next two weeks where people will be hired on the spot - no tax experience necessary.

“They say that their workforce is the same size now as it was in 1970. And yet the U.S. Population has grown 60%,” said Rossman.