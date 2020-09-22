Guilford Co. Schools reopening for in-person learning plan

The GCS board votes Thursday on the plan.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The decision to bring students back to in-person learning is expected at the Guilford County Schools board meeting Thursday. In the meantime, you have questions about how it will work.

Guilford County School's Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jamie King, Chief Academic Officer Dr. Whitney Oakley, and Chief Operations Officer Angie Henry joined us on 2WTK to take your questions.

In this video: how temperatures will be taken at school and for bus riders, heat concerns in schools

The Board of Education could vote on re-entry next Thursday and Pre-K students could start to go back as early as the end of the month. Older elementary students would start in the following weeks.

In this video: what happens when a child has temperature at school, what about drop-off procedures, and how come high schoolers can't go back before January.

GCS Superintendent Sharon Contreras said the district's plan is based on keeping students and staff safe.

"Even though we're moving forward with the gradual re-entry, we still have to be very careful and make certain that we are social distancing, we're using masks and that we're starting with the youngest children who are least likely to transmit," Contreras said, "I understand the ramifications of children not being in school. I also understand the ramifications of forcing this before we're ready to do this."