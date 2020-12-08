5 days before school starts: GCS latest reopening plans

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras and several school leaders answer your questions about school reopening.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — School starts Monday, August 17. With less than a week left, there are still a lot of logistics to figure out.

TODAY, 5:15 PM - 6 PM you can ask your questions by texting 336-379-5775. Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras, Dr. Whitney Oakley, Chief Academic Officer, Mrs. Angie Henry, Chief Operations Officer and Dr. Jamie King, Assistant Superintendent, Teaching and Learning & Professional Development will be answering your questions.

When school begins, there will be three weeks of remote learning that is pre-recorded. During that time, parents and students will be able to meet teachers and attend orientation either virtually or in person. Live learning begins after those three weeks.