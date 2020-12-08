5 days before school starts: GCS latest reopening plans

GREENSBORO, N.C. — School starts Monday, August 17. With less than a week left, there are still a lot of logistics to figure out.
TODAY, 5:15 PM - 6 PM you can ask your questions by texting 336-379-5775. Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras, Dr. Whitney Oakley, Chief Academic Officer, Mrs. Angie Henry, Chief Operations Officer and Dr. Jamie King, Assistant Superintendent, Teaching and Learning & Professional Development will be answering your questions.
When school begins, there will be three weeks of remote learning that is pre-recorded. During that time, parents and students will be able to meet teachers and attend orientation either virtually or in person. Live learning begins after those three weeks.
As of now, there are still four scenarios being discussed for possible implementation after the full 9 weeks of remote learning is finished. The vote on these scenarios is expected in September.