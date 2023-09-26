Hail damage on your car & roof: What insurance will pay for

Hail damage happens fast, but the repair isn't so quick.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Broken windshields, dimpled cars, and roofs that need repairs. Hail damage happens fast and you'll want to fix it all fast. You need to make sure the fixes are done right.

Homeowner's policies typically cover roof damage due to hail. you'll need to call your company to send out an inspector. Beware, after a storm roofing companies will go door to door and companies will promise to do the job for less if you give them money up front.

"You need to know what the company's background is, who their insurance carrier is, do they pull bonding, do they have licenses? Contracts are very important. Everything has to be in writing. everything down to a text message. No verbal promises. no blanks left in the contract that can be filled in later by another party. detailed work has to be written out," Jason Mezza, Better Business Bureau.

Now, what about your car? Hail damage like dents don't necessarily need to be fixed to make the car run, but if your windshield is damaged, that's a required fix. Due to updated technology, a windshield isn't just a windshield anymore.

"The first question that I would ask a shop that I bring my vehicle to is if there are replacement parts are you using factory parts? Especially windshields depending on the year make and model a windshield can have a drastic effect on how some of your safety features work," said Scott Jones, Nyle Maxwell Collision Director.

If you have comprehensive coverage on your car. You're covered for damage that is not crash-related like theft, falling trees, ice, and yes, hail damage.