Want a raise? Look at your employer's job listings

More and more companies are putting salary ranges on job listings as more states & cities are requiring it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Not all job listings are created equal. I recently searched for full-time positions in my town and several listings popped up. One had a salary range, one did not. More and more listings on Indeed now include salary ranges and that's not just good for people who are looking for work, it's good for current employees of that company as well.

"It makes things fairer for prospective employees, but what it's also doing is current employees see these listings, they see a listing for a job maybe that they're in right now and they see the ranges higher. They're going to their bosses and saying, 'Hey, I need a raise,' " said Emily Peck, Markets Correspondent, Axios.

There is no federal law that requires employers to put a salary range on a job listing, but more and more cities and states and localities are putting laws into place. They're called Wage Transparency Laws. According to Poster Compliance Center, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Washington all have laws that require salary ranges to be posted. New York just made it law this week.

Now, it seems every law has a loophole, which means sometimes you'll get a company that is complying, but not the way the law was intended.