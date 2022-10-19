Job experts sound off on landing a seasonal job or finding a new career

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The final months of the year are busy for hiring. Retailers and shipping companies are looking to hire seasonal workers.
Other job-seekers are just looking for a new opportunity.
With so many employers looking to hire, experts say it's a job seekers market.
Cover letters can play a big part in landing the job. Watch the video below to see how.
Remote work is also a big driving factor when looking for jobs. A new survey found women want the flexibility remote work provides.
Our experts discuss the remote opportunities out there right now.
For a look at current job openings, check out Graham Personnel Services opportunities here.
For help interviewing, writing resumes, and landing the right job, check out all Guilford Works has to offer.