'I didn't do anything. Is this BCBS check legit?'

YES! The check is a rebate on the premiums you paid. 2WTK explains why you're getting it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You may have received a check in the mail from BlueCross BlueShield. 2WTK viewer Bobby did and sent me a picture of it and wrote:

I didn't do anything and got this check...is it legit?



Whenever you get a check out of the blue, you should always ask if it’s real!

The first thing 2WTK did was look at the check to see what info we could get off of it. There was the name BlueCross BlueShield of NC and the words ‘MLR rebate check’. No fancy magic, 2WTK Googled them both and found the BCBS explainer page about the MLR rebate.

A little farther down the page, there is an explanation about how the rebate is due because, by law, health insurers have to spend a minimum percentage of the premium they collect from you on services and activities for members. If insurers don’t do that, they have to refund their members.

Not everyone gets a rebate and not everyone gets it the same way.

It depends on your plan.



According to the website:

If you have a premium that is less than the amount of the refund or you are no longer with BlueCross, you'll receive a check.



If you have a premium that is larger than your refund amount, you will get a credit to you should have received a credit on your account in October 2020.

From the website, here are their FAQ's:

Rebate F.A.Q.