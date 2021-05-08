Is your landlord required to give you A/C? Yes and no....

If A/C is included in your lease, then your landlord is required to maintain and fix it, but landlords aren't required to provide it like water and electricity.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — NC codes require landlords to provide electricity, running water, and heat, but air conditioning is not on that list. However, if your lease includes an A/C system, then your landlord is required to maintain and fix it.

"If air conditioning is in the unit when you move into it, then it's something typically that the landlord has to maintain. So if it goes out, it's something that they're going to have to fix," said Adam Protheroe, Litigation Attorney, South Carolina Appleseed.

Here's what you need to know about needing any repair done:

#1 Put the problem and your expectation in writing. You can handwrite it and hand it over, mail it, email, text. Just make sure there is some kind of confirmation, so it's not he said-she said thing.



#2 Give the landlord a reasonable amount of time to make the fix. While reasonable isn't defined by law, it's probably longer than what you think.

"Giving 14 days is pretty typical. If they don't fix that in that time, one of the remedies folks have is they can bring a case in magistrate court asking the court to order the landlord to fix it,” said Protheroe.