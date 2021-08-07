Be prepared for anything | Know what your insurance does to protect you: 2 Wants to Know

Accidents happen and that's why we have insurance policies to protect us at all times.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As Tropical Storm Elsa moved across the Carolina Coast, she brought heavy winds and rain.

If any damages had happened, such as downed trees on properties or car crashes, owners would have to cover the repairs.

This is where insurance comes into play and you need to know what your insurance does for you.

NC Department of Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey joined us on 2 Wants to Know to talk about what his department does for you.

What does the NC Department of Insurance do?

The department fights for more competition in the industry and wards off insurance fraud to drive rates lower for consumers.

What can consumers talk to the department about?

There's no limit on questions, but you can contact the department about:

Car insurance

Homeowners insurance

Life insurance

Health insurance

Annuities

Business insurance

Disability income insurance

Travel insurance

Should I have a disaster plan?

Everyone should be financially ready for disasters like hurricanes, tornados, severe storms and earthquakes. Here is what you need to know:

Flood insurance: Standard homeowners’ insurance doesn’t cover damage from floods (although mobile homeowners and automobile comprehensive do).



30-day waiting period before coverage takes effect. You can’t wait until there’s a named storm and it’s headed this way to get flood insurance.



Call your insurance agent to make sure you have the right coverage you need.



Consider getting replacement cost insurance. This added coverage covers the costs of rebuilding your home as it was, should you need it. It doesn't cost much more to add to your policy.

Fire safety:

Test smoke alarms monthly.



If your house has more than one floor, you need a working smoke alarm on each level. And have one in each sleeping area.



If you don’t have one, or need help installing one, call your local fire department.



Teach children to understand what the sound of a smoke alarm means. Teach them to get out of the house when they hear it and go to a pre-determined gathering spot.

Water safety:

Before going to the beach, make sure you or someone with you knows CPR.

Keep a charged phone nearby so you can call for help if you need to.

How can I contact the Department of Insurance with general questions?

Physical Address:

Albemarle Building

325 N. Salisbury Street

Raleigh NC 27603-5926

Mailing Address:

NC Department of Insurance

1201 Mail Service Center

Raleigh NC 27699-1201

Toll Free 855-408-1212

Agent Services: 919-807-6800

The Public Information Office contact number is 919-807-6011