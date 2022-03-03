NC Homeowners are likely to see two rate increases this year.

The good news: The Rate Bureau wanted the North Carolina Department of Insurance to approve a 24% increase on homeowners insurance premiums. It did not pass. The NC Insurance Commissioner approved an average of 7.9% increase instead. The new rates kick in on June 1, 2022.



Folks living near the coast, with a greater chance of storm damage, will see more like a 10% increase while most folks in the Triad area will see a 6% increase.



The bad news: You're about to get an increase, twice. You have this increase coming in June of this year and right now, the cost to rebuild your house if something were to happen, has increased due to supply chain issues and inflation, which means you need more insurance on your house.



“If your homeowners policy covers your $200,000 house and now it would take $250,000 to insure your home, you have an approximately 20% rate increase to do that. Plus another rate increase on top of that of 6% coming in June. So, it's going to feel a little more substantial to your viewers,” said Christopher Cook with Alliance Insurance Services.



Be prepared for two increase letters, one now about upping your insurance to meet rebuilding costs and one in the summer.