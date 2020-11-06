North Carolina falls behind other states in coronavirus testing

The White House task force called our state to express concern. So 2 Wants To Know started digging into the numbers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The White House Coronavirus Task Force is worried about North Carolina's lack of testing.

Doctor Deborah Brix called our Health and Human Services secretary last week to express concern. Another member of the task force tells our CBS station in Charlotte that other states have better testing resources and can move them around to different locations faster when responding to spikes in cases.

2 Wants To Know did some digging to check out those claims.

According to Johns Hopkins, our state ranks 36th in the nation for testing per capita. But number one is Rhode Island, one of the smallest states. And number two is New York, one of the biggest states. So to give you better context let's look at the states closest in population to us: Georgia and Michigan.

So far, North Carolina has done 553,650 tests. Georgia is up to 671,249. And Michigan is at 885,528.

North Carolina’s state health department says they will continue to ramp up our testing levels.

“We want to make sure that everyone stays focused on it and realizes to themselves if they might have had an exposure: how do I start to think about getting testing,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS Secretary.

If you need a test, there are more than 400 sites across the state. All you have to do is go to the DHHS Find My Testing Place website.

Even if you aren't showing symptoms, the state wants you tested if you've been around large groups like the protests this week.