GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's BAAACCCKKKK! The 2 Protects Your Pet event also protects your wallet (and there is a little fun sprinkled in as well!).

Tuesday, November 12th 4pm-6:30pm

head to the Piedmont Triad Farmer's Market. WFMY has teamed up with the Humane Society of the Piedmont to offer 500 FREE rabies shots for pets and 500 $3 microchips (CASH ONLY). There will be volunteers there to register your microchip before you leave.

You must have your pets on a leash or in a carrier.

Don't miss the fun of taking a holiday photo with Santa Jac, we call him Santa Paws for this event, you bring your phone and we will take the picture of you and your pet or just your pet with Santa!

The free rabies shots and discounted microchips are in part to our sponsors: Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, All Pets Considered, and Geico.