Pfizer says booster shot would give 5 to 11 times more protection against Delta variant

Israel announced some people can get a third shot for extra protection. American doctors seem to think it will happen in the US too. Here's why...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now if you get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine you need two doses. But Wednesday Pfizer published new scientific information showing the benefits of a third dose. This is based off if a trial where they actually gave three shots to people including some doctors right here in the Triad.

Pfizer says your protection against the Delta variant is five times greater with the third shot for people ages 18 to 55. And for people 65 to 85 the protection is 11 times greater. So they say this is why we need booster shots.

Keep in mind this is from a company that would make millions and millions if more shots are given out. That's why the government has said all along they need to review all the science before making recommendations on booster shots.

"It is going to be a public health decision. it's not going to be a decision made by a pharmaceutical company. we're partners with them because they are supplying it. it will be an FDA CDC decision," Dr. Anthony Fauci said back in April.

So for now we wait for the government to weigh in with guidance. Doctors in the know say we're probably not going to have to wait that long since other countries like Israel have already started offering booster shots to some people.

"I think we're going to see those booster shots here in the United States. I hope soon. In terms of people 65 and older, I would imagine the FDA would approve those booster shots by the end of September," said CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. David Agus.