President Trump: 'No second round of stimulus checks until after the election'

If you're still asking, where is my original stimulus payment?

The IRS is reopening the registration for folks who couldn't get their information into the IRS on time.



For example, If you get a federal benefit like Social Security or SSI or disability and you did not put your information into the IRS Non-Filers Tool and you should have received the child credit of $500, now you have another chance to get it this year instead of having to wait until next year. The new deadline is September 30. If you don’t put your info in by then, you will have to wait until you file your 2020 taxes to claim the credit.



If you are a Non-Tax Filer and no one claims you as a dependent and you still didn't get your stimulus check, the IRS is asking for your info up until November 21. Again, if you do not do it by this time, you can still get your stimulus money, you will just have to file 2020 taxes to get the credit.