GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you feel like there's been a lot of robocalls lately, it's not just your imagination. This year has been a record-setter for robocalls.

Just last month, there were $5.7 billion robocalls nationwide. That's about 17 calls per person in October.

So far this year, there have been nearly 48,952,061,800 robocalls. And let's be clear, that is a record. Compare that to the 47,839,232,200 in all of last year.

So what can you do? Don't answer calls from numbers you don't recognize. Or hang up once you realize it's a robocall. It's that simple.

Finally, if you get a robocall voicemail, don't call the number back.

