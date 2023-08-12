Searching for a job? Triad job fairs and positions to scope out in August: 2 Wants to Know

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — You're still fighting to get your unemployment benefits straightened out and you're ready to get back out there to search for a new job, but first, you need to reinvent yourself in a changing job market.
Chris Rivera Director of Guilford Works and Will Graham with Graham Personnel Services join 2 Wants to Know to answer questions about unemployment and getting a new job.
According to Will Graham, there are hundreds of positions available across the Triad.
- Greensboro: 375+ openings
- Thomasville: 110+ openings
- Kernersville: 65+ openings
- Asheboro: 75+ openings
- High Point: 90+ openings
- Reidsville: 20+ openings
Things are different now. How do I find a job in 2021?
Things are definitely different, but there are ways you can stand out!
- Check online job boards for open positions
- Contact recruiters at staffing firms
- Talk to friends and family about your goals and opportunities
- Seek out government offices for help
- Ask for referrals
Are there upcoming hiring events I can go to?
Upcoming Hiring Events:
- MULTI-EMPLOYER CAREER FAIR (Guilford County)
- Multiple Employers!
- Thursday, August 19, 10am - 2pm
- Location: NCWorks Career Center, Greensboro - 2301 W. Meadowview Rd, Greensboro NC 27407
- Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/events/multi-employer-career-fair/
- Major League Hiring event
- Multiple Employers!
- Thursday, August 26, 10am - 2pm
- Location: Truist Point Stadium 301 North Elm Street, High Point
- Event info: guilfordworks.org/events/major-league-hiring-event
Work Preparedness Workshops:
- Professional Etiquette
- August 9, 26
- 11am - 12pm
- Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/events/professional-etiquette-aug-workshop-2021/
- Interview Basics
- August 12, 23
- 10am - 11am
- Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/events/interview-basics-aug-workshop-2021/
- GuilfordWorks and RTriad -LUNCH and LEARN
- August 16
- 1pm -2pm
- Location: NCWORKS CAREER CENTER (2301 W. Meadowview Rd, Greensboro NC)
- Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/events/lunch-and-learn/
- Expungement Process Clinic (VIRTUAL ONLY)
- August 17
- 10am - 11am
- Event info:https://guilfordworks.org/events/expungement-clinic-virtual-7/
- Improving Communication
- August 19
- 1pm - 2pm
- Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/events/improving-communication-august-workshop/