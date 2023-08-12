Searching for a job? Triad job fairs and positions to scope out in August: 2 Wants to Know

Check out the job listings and fairs.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — You're still fighting to get your unemployment benefits straightened out and you're ready to get back out there to search for a new job, but first, you need to reinvent yourself in a changing job market.

Chris Rivera Director of Guilford Works and Will Graham with Graham Personnel Services join 2 Wants to Know to answer questions about unemployment and getting a new job.

According to Will Graham, there are hundreds of positions available across the Triad.

Greensboro: 375+ openings

Thomasville: 110+ openings

Kernersville: 65+ openings

Asheboro: 75+ openings

High Point: 90+ openings

Reidsville: 20+ openings

Things are different now. How do I find a job in 2021?

Things are definitely different, but there are ways you can stand out!

Check online job boards for open positions

Contact recruiters at staffing firms

Talk to friends and family about your goals and opportunities

Seek out government offices for help

Ask for referrals

Are there upcoming hiring events I can go to?

Upcoming Hiring Events:

MULTI-EMPLOYER CAREER FAIR (Guilford County) Multiple Employers! Thursday, August 19, 10am - 2pm Location: NCWorks Career Center, Greensboro - 2301 W. Meadowview Rd, Greensboro NC 27407 Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/events/multi-employer-career-fair/

Major League Hiring event Multiple Employers! Thursday, August 26, 10am - 2pm Location: Truist Point Stadium 301 North Elm Street, High Point Event info: guilfordworks.org/events/major-league-hiring-event



Work Preparedness Workshops: