2 Wants To Know

Searching for a job? Triad job fairs and positions to scope out in August: 2 Wants to Know

Check out the job listings and fairs.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — You're still fighting to get your unemployment benefits straightened out and you're ready to get back out there to search for a new job, but first, you need to reinvent yourself in a changing job market. 

Chris Rivera Director of Guilford Works and Will Graham with Graham Personnel Services join 2 Wants to Know to answer questions about unemployment and getting a new job.

According to Will Graham, there are hundreds of positions available across the Triad. 

  • Greensboro: 375+ openings
  • Thomasville: 110+ openings
  • Kernersville: 65+ openings
  • Asheboro: 75+ openings 
  • High Point: 90+ openings
  • Reidsville: 20+ openings

Things are different now. How do I find a job in 2021? 

Things are definitely different, but there are ways you can stand out! 

  • Check online job boards for open positions
  • Contact recruiters at staffing firms
  • Talk to friends and family about your goals and opportunities
  • Seek out government offices for help 
  • Ask for referrals

Are there upcoming hiring events I can go to? 

Upcoming Hiring Events:

 

Work Preparedness Workshops:

