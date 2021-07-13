Searching for a job? Triad job fairs and positions to scope out in July: 2 Wants to Know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're still fighting to get your unemployment benefits straightened out and you're ready to get back out there to search for a new job, but first, you need to reinvent yourself in a changing job market.
Chris Rivera Director of Guilford Works and Will Graham with Graham Personnel Services join 2 Wants to Know to answer questions about unemployment and getting a new job.
Upcoming Hiring Events:
- SECOND CHANCE HIRING EVENT (in collaboration with Triad Goodwill)
- EMPLOYERS: AWP, City of Greensboro, Goodwill, Rice Toyota, Bojangles, McDonald's, and more!
- Location: Shiloh Baptist Church - 1210 South Eugene Street
- Wednesday, July 14th 10am - 2pm
- Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/events/second-chance-hiring-event/
- OPEN-AIR HIRING EVENT
- EMPLOYERS: Proctor & Gamble, Mountaire, Greensboro Police Dept., Aetna, Fastenal, and more!
- Location: NCWorks Career Center Greensboro - 2301 W. Meadowview Rd
- Thursday, July 15th 10am - 2pm
- Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/events/multi-employer-hiring-event/