Searching for a job? Triad job fairs and positions to scope out in July: 2 Wants to Know

Chris Rivera Director of Guilford Works and Will Graham with Graham Personnel Services join 2 Wants to Know to answer questions.
Credit: Tierney - stock.adobe.com
Jobs with blurred city abstract lights background

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're still fighting to get your unemployment benefits straightened out and you're ready to get back out there to search for a new job, but first, you need to reinvent yourself in a changing job market. 

Chris Rivera Director of Guilford Works and Will Graham with Graham Personnel Services join 2 Wants to Know to answer questions about unemployment and getting a new job.

Upcoming Hiring Events:

  • SECOND CHANCE HIRING EVENT (in collaboration with Triad Goodwill)
  • OPEN-AIR HIRING EVENT  

