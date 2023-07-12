Santa needs help with this Wish List from Senior Services

Drop off donations at any Piedmont Federal Savings branch in Forsyth County or at Senior Services. You can also give online.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s Christmas in July and old Saint Nick is in need of a little help. I mean, this is his off time, right?



Check out the wish list. You’ll see everything from body wash to paper towels, and bottles of Boost or Ensure.

By now you know, these aren't what you might typically think of as gifts, but to seniors in our area, the everyday items are just that.

“They find themselves living on fixed incomes, choosing rent or paying for medication and when you're in that situation having money for paper towels or bath soap really can be a challenge. It can be frustrating and difficult,” said Joel McIver, Senior Services of Forsyth County.

It's easy to take for granted that if you want to wash your hair, you have plenty of shampoo to use and if you're out, you go get some. A lot of seniors don't have an easy time getting to the grocery store and don't have family in town to help.

“It's kind of like we need to adopt them as our parents or grandparents,” said McIver.

There are about 2,000 seniors in Forsyth County that this Christmas in July event will serve.

Here's how you get involved.

You can purchase items on the wish list and deliver them to Senior Services (2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105) or drop them off at any Forsyth County Piedmont Federal Savings branch.

Kernersville—505 Pineview Dr

Winston-Salem – 201 S. Stratford Rd

1040 Southpark Blvd

633 N. Liberty St

5189 Northern Quarters Dr

2905 N. Peace Haven Rd

Clemmons— 3701 Clemmons Rd

No time to do that? You can always make a donation to the Virtual Gift Bag. You can do that online in any amount.

Need to mail a check?

“Christmas in July”

Senior Services

2895 Shorefair Drive

Winston Salem, NC 27105