Snowcream: Have this recipe ready for the next snowfall

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Got snow? Well, even if you don't right now, hopefully, you will sometime this season. We all know ice cream, but snow cream is a southern staple. Why? Who knows. I mean, we don't get snow all the time, so maybe it's our way of celebrating the white stuff, without having to get sick of it by shoveling.
ChasingTheSeasons.com had a brief history of ice cream or snow cream.
Archeologists found distinct cups dating back to 2700 BC. The cups had a bigger area for fresh snow or crushed ice and then a small area to hold warm cooked fruit to mix in.
A friend on Facebook posted how his kids enjoyed the snow and then made snow scream. In their bowls, they had marshmallows, chocolate sauce, and sprinkles.
Here is the standard recipe:
And here's a few twists to the standard recipe from ChasingTheSeasons.com:
Make it coconut by adding coconut cream instead of milk.
Maple snow cream, add maple syrup-- take out vanilla and sugar.
Sweet cream, add sweetened condensed milk instead of the milk.
Chill the utensils before starting. Put the whisk, mixing spoon, and bowl in the fridge or put them outside. It will keep the snow cream from melting.