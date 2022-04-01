Snowcream: Have this recipe ready for the next snowfall

This southern staple can be doctored up with maple syrup, marshmallows, and of course, sprinkles!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Got snow? Well, even if you don't right now, hopefully, you will sometime this season. We all know ice cream, but snow cream is a southern staple. Why? Who knows. I mean, we don't get snow all the time, so maybe it's our way of celebrating the white stuff, without having to get sick of it by shoveling.

ChasingTheSeasons.com had a brief history of ice cream or snow cream.

Archeologists found distinct cups dating back to 2700 BC. The cups had a bigger area for fresh snow or crushed ice and then a small area to hold warm cooked fruit to mix in.



A friend on Facebook posted how his kids enjoyed the snow and then made snow scream. In their bowls, they had marshmallows, chocolate sauce, and sprinkles.

Here is the standard recipe:

And here's a few twists to the standard recipe from ChasingTheSeasons.com:

Make it coconut by adding coconut cream instead of milk.

Maple snow cream, add maple syrup-- take out vanilla and sugar.

Sweet cream, add sweetened condensed milk instead of the milk.

