WILL COLLEGE STUDENTS GET A STIMULUS CHECK?

“If a parent claims them as a dependent on their own personal tax return, then the student not receive a stimulus check. To receive a check, a student needs to claim themselves and file a return,” explains financial expert Scott Braddock.

There is a bright spot though for parents, at first, the $500 extra per child was for kids 16 and under, it has since been changed to 17 and under.

IF YOU OWE BACK TAXES, WILL YOU GET A FULL STIMULUS CHECK?

“They are putting everything on hold. So, if you owe back taxes, they are putting that on hold right now, so you will receive a stimulus check. The only debt they are still considering at this time to be impacted by not getting a stimulus check is back child support. If you owe back child support, you may not get a check.”

CAN INMATES GET STIMULUS CHECKS?

No. They are dependents of the state.

WILL SOCIAL SECURITY, SSI OR DISABILITY RECIPIENTS GET A STIMULUS CHECK EVEN IF THEY DIDN’T FILE TAXES?

Yes. The SSA tracks their income and will be able to get their check or direct deposit to them.

