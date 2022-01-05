Lessons learned from the 24-stranding situation on I-95 this week

The 24-hour I-95 situation has folks here at home asking themselves if they're prepared, even if it's just for a few hours.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All the people stranded on I-95 Monday in Virginia got folks here at home talking about being stranded. What do you have in your car in case of emergency?



Now, you may be thinking that getting stranded doesn’t really happen that often. Not for 24 hours, but it does happen. In fact, it happened Tuesday to a man right here in Greensboro

“I got a call about 10:15 last night from my husband and he was on his way home from work and the car lights dimmed and it died,” said Lakiah Barnes.



He was stranded on Bryan Boulevard and it was below freezing.

Lakiah was at their home in Winston-Salem. It took her at least 40 minutes for her to get to him.



“He got in the car he was like, whew, and he looked at me so earnestly and I was like what and he said I'm so glad you had this coat in your trunk! So he really got a blessing with that one,” said Barnes.

Forty minutes isn't so bad, but on our Facebook posts, folks said they've been involved in stranding situations right here in NC. Shannon told us, "I was stuck in my car for what was supposed to be a 20-minute drive and it ended up being 9 hours. This happened in Raleigh. Nothing like the 24 hours but it was still crazy for me."

Emergency Car Kit:

Extra coat

Blanket

Water

Snacks

Flares

Flashlight

Extra charger & cord for your phone.

First aid kit

