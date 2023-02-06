NC Museum of History has Taylor Swift's cabin & Dolly Parton's dresses on display

The Grammy-curated exhibit will be in Raleigh through February 26, 2023.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you seen a Grammy up close? How about Taylor Swift's cabin that was used onstage at the Grammy's when she did that mash-up of Folklore, Cardigan, August, and Willow? Throw it back to the days of Loretta Lynn, you can see one of the dresses she wore onstage.

Whether you're a brand new country music fan or you've been one all your life, you'll find the traveling exhibit The Power of Women In Country Music at the NC Museum of History something to see. This traveling exhibit changes to highlight the musicians in the area. In NC, you'll find Rhiannon Giddens, Rissi Palmer, and Kasey Tyndall.

"Women are extremely powerful, as we know because we are them. But, you know, I look at some of the performers who have been around quite a while, like, let's say, Reba and Dolly. Back when they were getting started, they had to fit into a mold of what a woman should look like, sound like, and act like on the road," said Kelsey Goelz, Grammy Museum Associate Curator.

From Shania Twain's tuxedo dress from the music video, Man, I feel like a woman to the original lyrics of songs written on loose-leaf paper, the exhibit focuses on the fashion, the jewelry, the guitars, and the songwriting of female country musicians. There's plenty of glitz and glamour.

"When you look at the lyrics like women have such a unique perspective of life as like mothers and daughters and wives, so, so many of the lyrics that they're singing speak to that experience," said Goelz.

The exhibit is on through February 26, 2023. This exhibit is at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh. It's free to get into the museum. It's $10 for adults to get into this exhibit. Kids 17 and under are free. The museum is open every day.