DMV mails registration sticker out 4 times but they're never delivered

The DMV says they had the right address all along, the breakdown happened with the mail system. Fed Ex finally delivered the sticker.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — “I'm just now getting Christmas cards that were mailed in December,” said Teresa Szaro.

Teresa tells a tale of one mail delay after another, but the story 2WTK just couldn't believe involves the Post Office and the DMV.

Teresa went online and paid for her vehicle registration sticker on September 18th. By September 24, 2020, the bank shows the DMV had processed her payment. Weeks and months went by and there was no sticker.



“I saved all my webchats with the DMV,” said Teresa. The DMV confirmed her address and sent the sticker out again.



“I was very frustrated because I always want to be legal, drive legal, have my paperwork. Here I was feeling like I couldn't go anywhere because I felt like I could get stopped for no reason that was my fault,” said Teresa.

So, here she is, waiting for the sticker to come in the mail for the second time. But wait, there's more. Teresa didn't get the sticker

the second time. She didn't get it the third time the DMV mailed it out or even the fourth time. Nope.



2 Wants To Know contacted the DMV, confirmed the address and the solution was to send it to her again, by Fed Ex. Two days later, she had the sticker on her car.

Teresa gave the solution a thumbs up. So, what about the Post Office? Here is the full statement:

The United States Postal Service delivered a record number of holiday packages for the American people under some of the most difficult circumstances we’ve faced in the past century — specifically more than 1.1 billion packages were delivered this holiday season amidst a global pandemic.

Throughout the peak season, the Postal Service, along with the broader shipping sector, faced pressure on service performance across categories as it managed through a record of volume while also overcoming employee shortages due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, winter storms in the Northeast, as well as ongoing capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving historic volumes of mail.

As volume pressures strained the system during the peak season, the Postmaster General and the Executive Leadership Team took a number of specific action steps to help address the issues. Those action steps included:

• Working with union leadership we adjusted and increased full-time career staffing by more than 10,000 positions in several facilities across the country which will stabilize our operations and improve performance

• Consistent with past peak seasons, we have fully utilized over time to allow employees to work the time necessary to process the record volume

• We extended lease agreements on annexes used to provide additional package processing and dispatch capacity beyond the holiday peak season

• Implemented in August 2020, we realigned organizational reporting structures, providing greater visibility by the executive team into operations, allowing for quicker responses to issues