The eviction moratorium is extended until October. How to get help whether you're a landlord or a tenant.

Rent and utility bills can be paid with federal program funds.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The eviction moratorium was extended temporarily until October 3, 2021, in places with substantial and high levels of COVID-19 transmission, that's about 90% of the country.



The CDC issued the order due to the delta variant spread,

the slow rollout of funds to help those renters pay their landlords, and the worry evictions could cause a new spike in cases.

“There are millions of dollars out there in the community, for people to get help and so this hopefully will give a little bit more time to get that money and get the landlords paid, because we want the landlords to be paid, but we want the tenants to not be homeless,” said Judy Fox, Notre Dame Law School Clinical Professor.

The millions of dollars are set aside to pay rent and utilities for folks impacted by COVID. In NC, it’s all under the RebuildNC umbrella. Look at the map. If your county is in blue, you will apply for the HOPE Program money. If your county is in the grey, you will apply for assistance from your city or county.

FINDING HELP WITH RENT & UTILITY PAYMENTS

No matter where you live, there's a program you can apply for to help to pay rent and utilities. All the payments go directly to the landlord or the utility company.

ERAP assistance can be provided three months at a time, up to 12 months. Applicants will be recertified on a 3-month basis. - The recertification process and requirements are still to be determined. - The household would need to prove that they still meet the income qualifications, are not receiving financial assistance from another program, and that are still experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

GUILFORD COUNTY & GREENSBORO

Call 336-641-3000 or apply online at https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/services/grants/emergency-rental-and-utilities-assistance-grant-program.

City of Greensboro residents can learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVIDHousingAssistance. You can apply online at https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/ERAP-GREENSBORONC/Participant.

HOW THE HOPE PROGRAM HELPS LANDLORDS

HOPE provides low-income renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic assistance with rent and utility bills. The program serves 88 counties in North Carolina. The average time from a complete, eligible application to payment direct to the landlord is approximately 14 days. Learn more at www.hope.nc.gov. Landlords may use this form to request that the HOPE Program follows up with their renter to complete an application for assistance. If you need help completing this form, or have multiple tenants you would like the HOPE Program to contact, please contact the HOPE Program Call Center at (888) 927-5467.

When COVID-19 hit, renters were already in a precarious position. According to data from the Aspen Institute, 20.8 million renter households, that's 47.5% of all renter households, were already rental cost-burdened.