AT&T and Yahoo Mail email isn't real. Here's how you know

Instead of paying attention to the urgent message, pay attention to the address of who sent the message.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When your mom says she got something in her email and she asks if it's real, you look at it immediately.



What she sent me to look at is a learning moment for all of us. The email claims it is from AT&T and Yahoo Mail, which she uses.

What caught her attention were these words:

You will be blocked from sending and receiving emails if not confirmed within 48 hours of receiving this automated mail. You are required to upgrade through the link below.

Now, mom knows better than to click any link in an email. In a parental shift, she hears my voice in her head nagging at her about this. But she also didn't want to lose her service, so she sent it to me, just in case.

What catches my attention are the weird addresses the email comes from and you're to reply to.



First, It says it's from AT&T Customer Care, but the real address is nuttyvs@hotmail. I doubt that is really AT&T’s Customer Care email address. The reply to is AT&T Customer Care, but it's not a corporate customer care address, it's someone's regular Yahoo email.

The big takeaway for all of us, the scammers want us to pay attention to the part that is urgent sounding, and that convinces us, something is wrong. But really, if you pay more attention to who sends you the email, you'll sniff out the scam and not be worried.

KNOW THIS ABOUT ANY EMAIL OR TEXT