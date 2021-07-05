There are 25 Fridays until Christmas. Here's what's on sale in case you want to get a jumpstart.

From headphones and security cameras to grills to clear out for fall merchandise.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You may not believe it, but I counted. There are 25 Fridays until Christmas. Yipes. Where did the year go? While Christmas in July is a sales tactic, there are some best buys out there.

Here’s what to look out for in this month’s Best Time To Buy.

First up on deep discount are headphones. CR found the Sennheiser Noise-Canceling Headphones for $180 at Amazon. CR says these headphones rate right up there with more expensive models when it comes to sound quality and noise reduction.

Next up, rest easier when you’re on vacation with a DIY home security camera. The Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera is now $100 at Best Buy.

Because retailers don’t want to store grills after the summer season, CR says you should be able to find loads of discounts this month. The Weber Genesis II is $780 at Target, Home Depot, and Ace Hardware.

And to help control that sticky July air, CR says this month is best to find sales on dehumidifiers. The Frigidaire 22-pint dehumidifier is $165 at Walmart.

If you’re in the market for a new mattress, CR says to look out for Independence Day sales.

"Mattresses are almost always on sale, but we do tend to see steeper discounts during major holidays. We don’t really recommend purchasing one at full price because you can almost always snag one on sale," said Anna Kocharian, Consumer Reports Shopping Editor.