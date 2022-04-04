UNC basketball championships: Commemorative bottles and cans

Fans have all kinds of things stashed away & they're hoping to add to their collection after the championship game.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After the North Carolina History Museum posted a picture of UNC Tar Heel Coke cans from the championship in 1982.

When asked about it on Facebook, folks were more than happy to show their wares.

“It's got a lot of info on the back, ACC and NCAA Championships, but the front is the best picture,” said Ed Trollinger as he showed off the UNC mascot on the bottle.

Tar Heel fans have kept these bottles and cans for a long time.

“Can you imagine what these must taste like? After 40 years. Fortunately, I don't have a bottle opener,” said Bob Campbell, a UNC alum.

I don’t think anyone would suggest you drink from these commemorative bottles. They’re just the beginning of the commemorative items fans save.

On Facebook, Ricky Clark shared a picture of a book, a recap of the 1982 Tar Heel championship season. He Ricky got it when he was serving in the Air Force.

While some fans are allowed to keep their memorabilia out in the open, some have to hide their pride.



“I have to hide it over the kitchen in the cabinet over the sink because my wife is a Duke fan,” said Eddie Trollinger.

The saying is, ‘Victory is very, very sweet’ and if UNC wins and there are more commemorative cans-- maybe save some and drink one--just so you know what a championship win tastes like!

BTW, do you know how UNC got its blue hue?

The official color has morphed over the years, but if you want to be true blue Carolina, it's Pantone color 542c.



And as for the “blue team down the road” from UNC…

“It's poetic, being so close to each other geographically, being so close on the color wheel, it adds another layer to a very storied rivalry,” said Spencer Anderson, the manager of the UNC-Chapel Hill Visitors Center.

