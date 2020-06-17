Having problems with your unemployment? Wake Forest Law may be able to help.

Are you one of the many that can't get through to DES and you're waiting for your benefits? Wake Forest Law has a Pro Bono project that may help.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than a million people in NC have applied for unemployment. According to the the latest information from NC DES 704,789 claims have been paid out. 2WTK receives a lot of calls and emails from folks who have questions about unemployment and what is specifically happening with their benefits.

Wednesday from 5:30 pm-5:45 pm Professor Marie-Amelie George of Wake Forest Law will be answering your text questions. TEXT 336-379-5775. These text questions only can go so far. If you have a complicated question, one that needs investigation, Wake Forest University School of Law has a new project that may be able to help you with your unemployment claim.

Wake Forest University School of Law has created a Pro Bono project together to help folks struggling with getting their unemployment benefits. Students will work under the supervision of faculty members and offer guidance and consultation at no charge for the service.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS:

When and if your approved for unemployment benefits, you could be looking at benefits from both the federal government and the state of North Carolina. Under state law, you can get up to a maximum $350 each week. Now add $600 from the federal C.A.R.E.S. act.

The other good thing about it, the benefits don't start when you apply. If you were laid off, furloughed, or had your hours reduced a few weeks ago, but didn't get your unemployment benefits approved until today, you'll get unemployment benefits for the entire time you've been out of work.

If you'll notice, the PEUC and the PUA (which is for self-employed and gig workers) has been extended to December.

YOU NEED HELP WITH A LOCKED ACCOUNT OR PIN ISSUE: