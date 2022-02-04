Wait! Before you scan that QR code, read this....

QR codes are easily faked by thieves. How to protect yourself.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — QR Codes are everywhere, from the restaurant, no more menus in hand, you scan the code instead of paying for something, whether that's for your coffee or parking or whatever.



Wouldn't you know, this new technology is now the latest way thieves are using to get your money and information.

“It could be that they are making a fraudulent payment, it could be that they are downloading malware onto your phone. You have fewer ways to validate what it is that you're about to get to than you do if it's an actual link,” said Tom Helming of Domain Tools.

The Better Business Bureau's scam tracker shows one person lost $65,000 in a con that used QR codes.

You can't tell by looking at it that it's a fake code. But here are a few tricks. If you see a restaurant code menu on a plastic placard like this, check to see if a scammer put a QR code on a sticker to cover up the real QR code.

Scammers often send QR codes in emails that appear to be from legitimate companies so experts say don't use it unless you can verify the source.

To really be safe, get a QR code security app on your phone. GadgetHacks.com tested a bunch of free QR code security readers for iPhones. Although, their experts say you don't need the app if you're running IOS 11.3 or later, it's built-in.