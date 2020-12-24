Need something? What is open & closed on Christmas

Did you need a last minute gift? What if you forget an item on your grocery list?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is this the clock ticking down to Christmas? No, it is counting the minutes down until most stores close. Like everything in 2020, what we once knew to be standard-- is no more.



Back in the day, like 2019, stores would be open on Christmas Eve for all those last-minute shoppers, but not this year.

Closing by 6 PM Christmas Eve (just to name a few):

Walmart

Target

J.C. Penny

Belk

Macy's

Kohls

Bed Bath and Beyond

Best Buy

But what if you needed a last-minute gift or you forgot something for Christmas dinner and you realize it on Christmas Day?

Closed on Christmas:

Walmart

Target

Food Lion

Harris Teeter

Lowes Foods

Publix



What is a desperate person to do?

It's CVS and Walgreens to the rescue. Both are staying open late Christmas Eve, both are open Christmas Day.



The number one item forgotten item on Christmas Day is?????