Need something? What is open & closed on Christmas

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is this the clock ticking down to Christmas? No, it is counting the minutes down until most stores close. Like everything in 2020, what we once knew to be standard-- is no more.
Back in the day, like 2019, stores would be open on Christmas Eve for all those last-minute shoppers, but not this year.
Closing by 6 PM Christmas Eve (just to name a few):
Walmart
Target
J.C. Penny
Belk
Macy's
Kohls
Bed Bath and Beyond
Best Buy
But what if you needed a last-minute gift or you forgot something for Christmas dinner and you realize it on Christmas Day?
Closed on Christmas:
Walmart
Target
Food Lion
Harris Teeter
Lowes Foods
Publix
What is a desperate person to do?
It's CVS and Walgreens to the rescue. Both are staying open late Christmas Eve, both are open Christmas Day.
The number one item forgotten item on Christmas Day is?????
Batteries. Many toys don't work without them and coming in close at number two is any kind of charging cord for technology gifts.