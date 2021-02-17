What new jobs are available? Why are you paying taxes on your unemployment? Ask the experts.

You can text your questions to 336-379-5775 during our 2WTK newscast.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Unemployment. New jobs. Both are top on the list for NC workers.

Professor Marie-Amelie George of Wake Forest Law and Will Graham of Graham Personnel Services answer your questions during 2WTK.

New Jobs

Here is the latest listing from Graham Personnel Services.

High Point – A manufacturing company looking to hire 50 new Mechanical Assembly Candidates – all 1st shift - $16-20 per hour! Greensboro – 65 openings – Machine Operator and Material Handlers – Day and Night shift open –15 openings – Material Handler / Forklift - $14.50 1st shift and $16.00 3rd shift.

Thomasville – 100+ openings to start in February – Machine Operator, Assembly, Quality Control, Material Handler, Forklift

Asheboro – 150 openings – Packers – 1st and 2nd shift

Lexington – 20 openings – Unloaders – $14-15/hr.

Reidsville – looking to hire 30+ Machine Operator Danville – 20+ openings – Growing Manufacturing company in the building industry - $15 per hour

Asheville – Medical Device Company – looking for 40+ Assemblers – 1st and 2nd shift – experienced Assemblers and entry-level roles available, willing to train.

EXTENDED BENEFITS

Based on federal guidelines, North Carolina's extended benefits will end on Feb. 20, 2021. Claimants who are eligible for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation under the recent federal extension of benefits may return to the PEUC program when the EB program ends. PEUC benefits are available through the week ending March 13, 2021.

Extended benefits is a federal program that extends state unemployment insurance benefits during periods of high unemployment in a state.

DID YOU GET UNEMPLOYMENT IN 2020?

The IRS form is called a "1099-G," and contains information about the total amount of money you received from NC DES during 2020.

Unemployment benefits are considered "taxable income," according to NC DES, and thus must be reported on your federal and state tax returns.

Your 1099-G documents will be sent to you either by mail or email, but you can find it on your NC DES account page right now too.

To access your 1099-G, which you will need when filing taxes, login to your NC DES account first. Once you log in, you will see the words "View my 1099G" in the black underlined text in the lower-middle portion of the screen. Click that link to see your document, which you can print or save to your computer.