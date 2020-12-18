2WTK: With Congress on the brink of a stimulus deal, here's what you need to know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The House and Senate are close to striking a deal that could help millions of Americans trying to recover from the pandemic. The $908 billion includes several things that were in the first CARES Act, along with new assistance. It includes:
- Extended unemployment for 16 weeks
- Supplemental $300/week
- $300 billion for small business/PPP
- $35 billion for health care assistance
- $54 billion for K-12 Schools
- $60.8 billion for county/municipal
- $8 billion for tribes
- 91.2 billion for states
The relief bill and a spending bill must be passed by midnight, in order for congress to avoid a government shutdown. The Senate could pass a temporary spending bill in order to give more time to make a decision about COVID-19 relief.
Today we're talking to two financial experts, Associate Director of the Triad Region's AARP Mark Hensley and Kevin Robinson of Robinson Tax Services, about the bill and what it means for you. You can text your questions to 336-279-5775 today at 5:30.