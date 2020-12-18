2WTK: With Congress on the brink of a stimulus deal, here's what you need to know

The $908 billion package will include stimulus checks, unemployment insurance, and help for small businesses.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The House and Senate are close to striking a deal that could help millions of Americans trying to recover from the pandemic. The $908 billion includes several things that were in the first CARES Act, along with new assistance. It includes:

Extended unemployment for 16 weeks

Supplemental $300/week

$300 billion for small business/PPP

$35 billion for health care assistance

$54 billion for K-12 Schools

$60.8 billion for county/municipal

$8 billion for tribes

91.2 billion for states

The relief bill and a spending bill must be passed by midnight, in order for congress to avoid a government shutdown. The Senate could pass a temporary spending bill in order to give more time to make a decision about COVID-19 relief.