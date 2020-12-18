Don't let the Grinch steal your Christmas: the two mistakes you're making right now

Property damage appraisers say none of us ever think a home disaster will happen to us, but every year, it does. How to keep your family safe.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The movies Home Alone and Christmas Vacation are staples around the holiday. And while it’s funny to watch tree fires, broken windows due to ice from a gutter, the crazy stuff of movies happens to in real life too, because just like the Griswold family, we’re human.

“We let our guard down because we always assume it won't happen to us so we step away from the kitchen for a little bit while something is cooking, we don't check the heaters before we go to bed or we overload a circuit thinking it can handle it. That is the most dangerous mindset we can take,” said Ryan Stokes of Property Damage Appraisers.

He says after not paying attention, the second mistake people make, is not having a list of the things in your house you would want and need to replace. Because when you make an insurance claim, it is on you to prove what you had.

“For example, when we go out, when a customer has a list of what was in the home, it's a cut and dry situation. Where it gets dicey is trying to remember what you had, how much you paid for it. All those things come into play,” said Stokes.

How do you make a list? The easy way is to take your phone, put it on video, and walk around the house, pointing out the valuables, like the TV. Find the serial number on the back. This helps figure out replacement value. Send that video to yourself by email and your insurance agent.

Home inventories don’t have to be video.

Greensboro Police have a Home Inventory Checklist to help you out. Even if you don't live in the city-- you can use this as a guide.

And check out the Insurance Information Institute FREE App You can do the inventory online-- or on your smartphone.

Their home page walks you through making the list using their software. But if you get the app on your phone you can snap a picture, fill out a few details and it's done--right in the palm of your hand!

SHOULD YOU REGISTER YOUR EVERYDAY PRODUCTS?

With all the new things you're getting, you may wonder, "Do I need to register all the products that are everyday kinds of things like coffee makers, vacuums, etc."?