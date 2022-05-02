Skin Cancer: Who can get it? Everyone. It doesn't matter what your skin color is.

Myth #1: Darker-skinned people can't get skin cancer. Fact: No one is immune.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The first Monday in May is known as Melanoma Monday.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and yet, there are a lot of myths about it.



MYTH #1. Dark-skinned people don’t get skin cancer.

According to MD Anderson, no one is immune from skin cancer. While skin cancer occurs more frequently in lighter-skinned people, the death rates are higher for darker-skinned people.

MYTH #2. Only older people get skin cancer.

The experts at MD Anderson confirm Melanoma is the most common form of cancer in young adults ages 25 to 29 and is the second most common form of cancer in ages 15 to 29.

Let me introduce you to someone who knows all about that.

“I was embarrassed because I felt like I gave myself cancer because I thought about all the times I should have worn sunscreen, I shouldn't have gone in a tanning bed,” said Leah Adams, a Melanoma patient.

Adams was 26 years old when she was diagnosed with Melanoma. She had surgery to remove the Melanoma and some lymph nodes.



The American Academy of Dermatology urges everyone to do regular skin checks.

Follow the ABCDE rule:

Asymmetry

Irregular Border

Varying Color

Diameter (Melanomas are usually more than 6 mm)

Evolving

“Tanning beds are high-risk behavior for Melanoma and skin cancers. So even one trip to a tanning bed increases your risk of Melanoma,” said Dr. Melissa Piliang, Cleveland Clinic Dermatologist.