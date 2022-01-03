Driving in winter weather

NEVER use your hazards as you're driving, but ALWAYS use your headlights when your wipers are on.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — HAZARD LIGHTS

Simply put, don’t drive with your hazard lights on. I know you think it helps other drivers see you but here's the problem, when you drive with your hazards on your turn signals don't work. Other drivers won’t know if you need to switch lanes. And when it’s raining and your hazards are on, the lights reflect into the eyes of other drivers.

WIPERS & HEADLIGHTS

When your wipers are on, your headlights need to be too.

The NC state law

lighting required when windshield wipers are in use as a result of smoke, fog, rain, sleet, snow, or inclement weather. The only time you don't need your lights on is when the windshield wipers are used intermittently.



STOP THE SCRAPING

One of my favorite winter hacks takes place before the snow falls. Cut a garbage bag and spread it over your windshield. The wipers anchor it at the bottom, rocks are at the top to hold it in place, or close it in the door if you can. The snow falls on the bag. When you’re ready to go, take the bag off, the snow comes with it, you don’t have to scrape your windshield. This is a time saver.





DON’T GET STUCK IN THE SNOW