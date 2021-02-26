You never got your stimulus payments? Your only hope is to file your 2020 taxes

Even non-filers will need to file taxes to claim their stimulus money. It's Line 30 and it's called the Recovery Rebate Credit.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It could be your stimulus check was sent to the wrong bank account.

The check was sent to the wrong address or your Get My Payment status was ‘unavailable’. There are a million other possibilities but the bottom line is: you didn't get your stimulus money.



Now, what do you do? The IRS put out a video to guide you. Basically,

If you didn't get your Economic Impact Payment, or the stimulus check or you think you qualify for more, the way you get your money is by claiming the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 tax return.



That's right. There’s no amount of calling to the IRS that will get you your money. The only way to get it is to file a tax return. Period. Even if you don't normally file taxes, you will file taxes if you want this money.

“In some cases, there may be people who didn't get one or both stimulus payments, but by filing the 2020 tax return and making sure line 30 is completed, they may be able to get a refundable credit if they did not get a check in the mail or direct deposit,” said Kevin Robinsons of Robinson Tax and Accounting Services.

The 2020 tax return has a specific line for you to claim the stimulus money. It's line 30 and it reads Recovery Rebate Credit.

Here's the good news, you can file your taxes for free online. There are step-by-step guides for you to do it.

EVEN IF YOU DON'T FILE TAXES, YOUR 2020 RETURN MAY BE THE ONLY WAY TO GET YOUR STIMULUS MONEY

This is the ONLY way for you to possibly claim the rest of the stimulus money. The IRS has nine options for you to file for FREE electronically. In fact, any taxpayer or family making less than $72,000 a year can file for free.