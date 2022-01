According to a GCS spokesperson, an overnight power outage in the area is to blame.

Three Guilford County Schools switched to remote learning Wednesday, January 12.

Due to the outage, the buildings have not been able to stay warm overnight.

The affected buildings include: Hairston Middle, Falkener Elementary and Herbin Metz Education Center.