GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a birthday parade of the four-legged kind!

A little girl turning three got a big birthday surprise.

Elizabeth Guthrie loves watching people walk their dogs from the window. So, for her birthday this year, she was surprised with a pooch parade.

Her parents organized the parade with lots of dog walkers in their neighborhood. They posted a sign in the yard alerting the community to their big plans. Most of the people who joined in knew the family, but others decided to help after seeing the sign.

Elizabeth was one very happy little 3-year-old! Happy Birthday, Elizabeth!

More smile-worthy news

