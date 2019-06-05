GREENSBORO, N.C. — What you do now to prepare for a hurricane could make all the difference when it comes to keeping your family safe.

North Carolina is still cleaning up after the devasting impacts from last year’s hurricanes. It’s a reminder to take action now so that you and your family are ready for future hurricanes.

Gov. Roy Cooper has declared this week as Hurricane Preparedness Week.

“North Carolina has been hit by two huge storms in two years, and we know from experience that any storm should be taken seriously,” said Gov. Cooper. “We hope and pray that North Carolina will be spared this hurricane season, but we must do everything we can to be prepared. Now is the time to get ready to protect your home and family from the next hurricane.”

Gov. Cooper is urging families not to wait until a possible hurricane is in the forecast to get prepared.

FOUR VITAL THINGS TO DO NOW

There are four vital things you should do now to prepare for the hurricane season that includes making an emergency supply kit, knowing your evacuation route, considering flood insurance, and signing up for flood alerts.

One way to be prepared is to make sure you have an emergency supply kit. That includes making sure you have enough non-perishable food and water to last each family member three to seven days after a hurricane.

EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Other supplies you should have include the following:

Copies of insurance papers and identification sealed in a watertight plastic bag

First-aid kit

Weather radio and batteries

Needed prescription medicines

Sleeping bag or blankets

Changes of clothes

Hygiene items such as toothbrush, toothpaste, soap and deodorant

Cash

Pet supplies including food, water, leashes, bedding, muzzle and vaccination records.

MOST DANGEROUS THREAT FROM HURRICANES

The most dangerous threat from hurricanes and tropical storm is flooding and storm surge. The storm doesn’t even have to be classified as a tropical system to cause serious damage, said Erik Hooks, Public Safety Secretary.

Other steps to take now before hurricane season:

Consider flood insurance, especially if you live near a body of water or in an area that has ever experienced flooding.

Sign up for flood alerts from FIMAN, the NC Flood Inundation Mapping and Alert Network, to get up-to-the-minute warnings on potential flooding.

Know your evacuation routes and plan how you would get to safer ground if needed.

HURRICANE SEASON

The North Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through the end of November but storms have affected the state as early as May.

The peak hurricane season along the North Carolina coast is from mid-August through the middle of October.

