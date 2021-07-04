6-year-old dies following multiple car crash in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said the deadly crash involved three cars on Bethabara Park Boulevard.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A six-year-old child died following a multiple car crash in Winston-Salem last Thursday.

Winston-Salem police said the crash involved three cars on Bethabara Park Boulevard. Police said one of the vehicles failed to slow down crashing into a vehicle, causing the vehicle to also be hit by another car.

At the time of the crash, investigators said a passenger in the vehicle that was hit was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the child died from injuries sustained during the crash.