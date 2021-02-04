7,500 appointments available at joint vaccine event in Winston-Salem Next Saturday

Forsyth county officials said almost 7,500 doses will be available Next Saturday from a shipment the three organizations received of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health, and Wake Forest Baptist Health will hold a mass COVID-19 vaccine event for people 18 and older Next Saturday, according to county officials.

Officials said the event will be held at two locations including the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building and Novant Health’s mass vaccine site at Hanes Mall.

According to Forsyth County, the public health department, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist are also scheduling first dose appointments during the week for their normal vaccine operations using other vaccines.

County officials said almost 7,500 doses will be available Next Saturday from a shipment the three organizations received of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“It’s important for those who book an appointment to either attend the appointment or to cancel or reschedule at least two hours ahead of time so staff can schedule someone else,” Forsyth County wrote in a news release. “Those who need to cancel should follow the instructions in their appointment confirmation email.”

The county said 23% of Forsyth County residents 18 and older have been fully vaccinated as of 2 p.m. Friday.

You can schedule your appointment at the fairgrounds on Wake Health’s website and can schedule an appointment at the Hanes Mall location at GetVaccinated.org.

